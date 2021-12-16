Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post $514.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $515.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

OLLI traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 62,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,489. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

