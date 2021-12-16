YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $397.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.78 and its 200 day moving average is $370.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.