YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $55.00 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69.

