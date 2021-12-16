YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $115.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

