YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

