YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 944 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

