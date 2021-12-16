YFValue (YFV) Price Reaches $1.63 on Exchanges

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00040399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00209870 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

