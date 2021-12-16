Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 90.0% in November

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000,000 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 18,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,899 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,761,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 142,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

AUY opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.26.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

