Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Yamaha stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. Yamaha has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

