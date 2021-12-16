YAM (YAM) Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00040399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00209870 BTC.

About YAM

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

