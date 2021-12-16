Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.