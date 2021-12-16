X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.99. 425,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 568,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.