WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WRIT Media Group stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. WRIT Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
WRIT Media Group Company Profile
