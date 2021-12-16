WOWswap Market Capitalization Tops $4.37 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $9.12 or 0.00018614 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.37 million and $606,401.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.84 or 0.08164794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.29 or 0.99917195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

