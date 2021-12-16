Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce sales of $593.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.00 million and the highest is $612.05 million. Woodward reported sales of $537.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of WWD remained flat at $$107.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,994. Woodward has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

