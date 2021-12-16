WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 3,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 827,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

