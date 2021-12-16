WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Trading 1.4% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $65.04. 501,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 302,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 208.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,086,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,635,000 after buying an additional 1,410,531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,666,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,523,000 after buying an additional 996,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,963,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,168,000 after buying an additional 608,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after buying an additional 262,148 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 18.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,028,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after buying an additional 163,418 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.