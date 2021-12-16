WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.28 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,523,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 271,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

