WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.73.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

