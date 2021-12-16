WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.