WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWE opened at $48.26 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

