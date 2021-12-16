WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,542 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

