WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 243 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,701.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,761.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,731.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,997.30.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.