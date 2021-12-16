Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.72.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.73. 369,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 162.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

