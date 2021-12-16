William H. Lyon Sells 25,553 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

