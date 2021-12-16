Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $119.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.