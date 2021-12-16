Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Freshpet worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -175.10 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Stephens cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

