Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 48.0% in November

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of HIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 3,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $5.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

