West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $443.52 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

