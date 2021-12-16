West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.94

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$114.94 and last traded at C$114.29, with a volume of 145321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 15.970001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

