West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $36.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $36.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $33.63. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.01 EPS.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.60.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$112.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$107.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.36. The company has a market cap of C$12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$114.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

