Wells Fargo & Company Raises QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $60.00

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after buying an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after buying an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after buying an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after buying an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 57.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after buying an additional 988,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

