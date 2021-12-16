Wells Fargo & Company Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $160.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $168.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

