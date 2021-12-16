Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lucira Health (LHDX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

12/11/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

12/1/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

11/29/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

11/24/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

11/23/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

10/21/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of LHDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $68,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $228,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

