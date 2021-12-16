Wedbush Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,563 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,363. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.