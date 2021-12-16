Webcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $475.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded 160.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Webcoin has a market cap of $17,870.39 and $475.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040086 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00207176 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

