Weaver Consulting Group Takes $311,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

IYY opened at $116.32 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

