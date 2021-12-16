Weaver Consulting Group Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

