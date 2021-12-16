Weaver Consulting Group Has $216,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

