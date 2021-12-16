Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 2,252 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $54.47 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19.

