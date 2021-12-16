Wealthgate Family Office LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,025. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

