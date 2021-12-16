Wealthgate Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 109,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,461,229. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

