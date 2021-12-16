Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

