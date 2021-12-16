Washington Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,466.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,448.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,429.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

