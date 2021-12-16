Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells $6,266,380.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Joel E. Cutler sold 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $6,266,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $14,797,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

