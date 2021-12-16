Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $3,768,800.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,768,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $7,917,704.00.

WRBY opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.47. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WRBY. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $1,313,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

