W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $539.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grainger’s earnings estimates for the fourth-quarter 2021 have been stable of late. It expects earnings per share in 2021 between $19.00 and $20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% and 26.5%. Total daily sales growth is expected between 11.5% and 12.5%. The projection is backed by the ongoing momentum in both the High Touch Solutions and the Endless Assortment segments. The company will continue to gain from its efforts to strengthen customer relationships in the United States. It is outpacing the U.S. maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) market aided by its growth initiatives. Grainger is witnessing strong growth in non-pandemic product volume. Additionally, rising freight costs, supply chain related challenges as well as higher input and SG&A costs due to incremental technology investments will hurt Grainger’s margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $479.42.

Shares of GWW opened at $513.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.54. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $515.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

