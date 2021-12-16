W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

WRB stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

