Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

