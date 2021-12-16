Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €59.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.10 ($81.01) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.21 ($72.15).

Vonovia stock opened at €49.30 ($55.39) on Monday. Vonovia has a one year low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a one year high of €60.96 ($68.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.49. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

